Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,008 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 13,464 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in AXIS Capital by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in AXIS Capital by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the second quarter valued at about $2,362,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the second quarter valued at about $1,742,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXS. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Shares of AXS opened at $45.95 on Monday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.24.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.79%. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.77%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

