Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,750 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,096,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,067,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $529,000. 63.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $322,645.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $27.77 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $44.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 92.57.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SHLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.31.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

