Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,824 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,511,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,947,000 after buying an additional 1,073,077 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,969,000 after buying an additional 1,264,046 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,030,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,279,000 after buying an additional 174,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,887,000 after purchasing an additional 89,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

NYSE:SKT opened at $16.82 on Monday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 4.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

In other news, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $139,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $271,660 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

