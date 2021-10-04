Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,225 Shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Rekor Systems worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Rekor Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Rekor Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rekor Systems by 80.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 321,066 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $57,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Anthony Hill sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $1,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REKR opened at $10.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.79 million, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.70. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $25.38.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 million. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 148.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REKR. Zacks Investment Research cut Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Rekor Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

