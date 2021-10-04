Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives C$144.41 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$144.41.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNR shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway to C$144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$139.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$165.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$149.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$105.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$142.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$138.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$125.00 and a 1-year high of C$161.15.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.2900002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

In other news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 2,053,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.62, for a total value of C$336,044,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,846,269 shares in the company, valued at C$12,082,809,832.37. Insiders have sold a total of 6,717,851 shares of company stock worth $1,078,640,243 over the last ninety days.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.