Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Down 54.6% in September

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the August 31st total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CGEMY shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEMY traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.56. The company had a trading volume of 23,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,424. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.63. Capgemini has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $46.26.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

