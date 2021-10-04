Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New $201,000 Investment in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the second quarter worth about $352,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the second quarter worth about $371,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 63,498 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 26.5% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the second quarter worth about $1,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

RGP stock opened at $16.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.32 million, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $172.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.68 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

