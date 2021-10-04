Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.38

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.38 and last traded at C$4.36, with a volume of 313385 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.18.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. The firm has a market cap of C$647.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.12.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$99.11 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardinal Energy news, Director Stephanie Sterling sold 50,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.23, for a total value of C$211,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$922,573.27. Also, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 25,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.95 per share, with a total value of C$73,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,640,692 shares in the company, valued at C$7,790,041.40. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 63,000 shares of company stock worth $182,700.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

