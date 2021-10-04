CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.56.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get CarGurus alerts:

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $870,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 3,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $98,293.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,455.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 492,700 shares of company stock valued at $14,571,883. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $32.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.91. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.36.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. As a group, analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.