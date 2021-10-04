Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $25.54. The stock had a trading volume of 805,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,736,668. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.