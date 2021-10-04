Casper (CSPR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.64 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Casper has a market cap of $231.43 million and approximately $14.64 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Casper has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00064919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00101828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.57 or 0.00139933 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,488.51 or 0.99816834 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.48 or 0.06952042 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,385,936,772 coins and its circulating supply is 2,283,794,159 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

