Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Receives $23.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

ATXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

ATXS stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,286. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $32.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATXS. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $471,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $517,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $7,158,000.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E.

