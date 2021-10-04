Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 141.8% from the August 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 133.0 days.
CTTMF stock opened at $6.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54. Catena Media has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.
Catena Media Company Profile
