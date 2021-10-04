Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 141.8% from the August 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 133.0 days.

CTTMF stock opened at $6.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54. Catena Media has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

Catena Media Company Profile

Catena Media plc provides marketing services for online gaming industry. It business concept is based on generating potential paying players to its business partners, primarily online gaming operators through a comprehensive product offering with a focus on high-quality content to attract potential players.

