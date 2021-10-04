Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPYYY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a 55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Centrica alerts:

Shares of Centrica stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.38. Centrica has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.