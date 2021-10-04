Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.42.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDAY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,381,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,395,347 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000.

CDAY stock opened at $114.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.44 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.85 and a 200-day moving average of $96.76. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $116.70.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

