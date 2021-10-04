CHADS VC (CHADS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,037.00

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 4th. One CHADS VC coin can now be bought for about $0.0479 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. CHADS VC has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $1,037.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CHADS VC has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,702.05 or 0.43404666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00055346 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.99 or 0.00312376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00114990 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC (CRYPTO:CHADS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,730,642 coins and its circulating supply is 46,859,011 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

