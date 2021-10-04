Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Check-Cap from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of CHEK opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Check-Cap will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 2nd quarter valued at $630,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 10.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

