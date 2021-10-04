Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.71 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 13th.

CQP stock opened at $40.94 on Monday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 204.24%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc purchased 30,400 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 30,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,450 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 104,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

