Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Third Security LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,037,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

CVX traded up $0.89 on Monday, reaching $105.22. 822,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,551,612. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.81. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $203.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.