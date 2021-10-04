Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.4% during the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 7.5% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Third Security LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,037,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 22.5% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.19. The company had a trading volume of 839,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,551,612. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.