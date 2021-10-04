China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CBUMY stock opened at $67.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.57. China National Building Material has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $82.54.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of China National Building Material from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in cement, new materials, and engineering services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

