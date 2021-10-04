China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Update

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 76.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRHKY traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.40. China Resources Beer has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This is an increase from China Resources Beer’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 70 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

