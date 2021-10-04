China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Up to $28.01

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.01, but opened at $29.43. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $29.18, with a volume of 209 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.73.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNH. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 6.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in China Southern Airlines by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 35.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 79,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 20,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

