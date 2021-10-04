Chronologic Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Chronologic coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chronologic has traded down 28% against the dollar. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $128,211.51 and $7.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 79.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,265.99 or 0.08940691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00056002 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.71 or 0.00292800 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00115950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic (DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,400,419 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,539 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

