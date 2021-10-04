CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys New Holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $25.27 on Monday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $311.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.50 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 1,647.06%.

Several research firms have commented on SBLK. HC Wainwright began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.