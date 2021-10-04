CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,973 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.09% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIL. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 68,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,064 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 20,620 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SIL stock opened at $34.96 on Monday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.24.

