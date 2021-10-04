CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,339 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $43.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FITB. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.