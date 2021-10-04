CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.27 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 11,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR opened at $166.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.23 and a 1 year high of $177.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.23%.

In other news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $296,685.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $11,695,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,473 shares of company stock worth $17,841,693 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

