CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

NYSE:TAP opened at $47.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

