CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 4,011 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 401,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 24.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,854,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,284,000 after buying an additional 2,884,587 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 284.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 81,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $7.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.