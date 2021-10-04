CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, an increase of 115.7% from the August 31st total of 49,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 118,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In related news, Director Avraham Shemesh purchased 89,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $2,233,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 376,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,413,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler purchased 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $142,738.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 273,535 shares of company stock worth $3,633,862. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 535,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 142.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 88.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 95.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $8.33 on Monday. CIM Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30. The stock has a market cap of $194.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.