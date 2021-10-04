CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, an increase of 115.7% from the August 31st total of 49,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 118,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
In related news, Director Avraham Shemesh purchased 89,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $2,233,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 376,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,413,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler purchased 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $142,738.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 273,535 shares of company stock worth $3,633,862. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 535,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 142.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 88.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 95.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.75% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.
CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile
CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.
