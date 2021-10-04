Citigroup Inc. Acquires 18,747 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,747 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPX FLOW by 3.5% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 89,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPX FLOW by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in SPX FLOW by 16.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPX FLOW by 38.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLOW opened at $73.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $86.17.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX FLOW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

