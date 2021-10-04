Citigroup Inc. Buys 15,977 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Monro were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monro in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monro in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Monro by 1,470.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monro by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $57.57 on Monday. Monro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $72.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.48.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $341.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monro’s payout ratio is 91.23%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.39 per share, with a total value of $296,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

