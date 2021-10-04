Citigroup Inc. Buys 95,997 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 2,221.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NGM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,365,000 after buying an additional 238,964 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $390,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NGM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

NASDAQ NGM opened at $20.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $32.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average is $23.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.08 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 149.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM).

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.