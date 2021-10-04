Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 17,221,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $233,868,000 after buying an additional 467,052 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in América Móvil by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 13,205,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $198,086,000 after buying an additional 3,431,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,405,000 after buying an additional 509,676 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in América Móvil by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,377,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,863,000 after buying an additional 106,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,767,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,976,000 after buying an additional 283,920 shares in the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $17.66 on Monday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. On average, analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

