Citigroup Inc. Sells 8,959 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,959 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 294,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 192,518 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 977,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 192,383 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 15,026 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 122,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 51,718 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:ESRT opened at $10.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $13.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.58%.

ESRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.