Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the August 31st total of 15,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1,543.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,698. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $148.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average is $13.55.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 million. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

