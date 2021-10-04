Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Equities analysts expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to announce $1.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the highest is $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group posted sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year sales of $6.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 781.7% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 109,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 97,099 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 385,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,916,000 after acquiring an additional 18,697 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 56,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 515,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,653,000 after acquiring an additional 14,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $48.27. 4,684,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,729,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

