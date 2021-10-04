Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) Short Interest Down 50.3% in September

Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the August 31st total of 17,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Class Acceleration in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Class Acceleration in the 2nd quarter worth about $722,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Class Acceleration by 104.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 368,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 187,758 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Class Acceleration by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 477,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 110,732 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Class Acceleration by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 299,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLAS stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $9.73. 1,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,724. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70. Class Acceleration has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $9.97.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

