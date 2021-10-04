Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Purchased by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 540.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 46,062 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 39,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

CLH stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $107.11. 2,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,351. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $107.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.66 and a 200-day moving average of $94.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLH. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total transaction of $205,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,447.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $255,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.