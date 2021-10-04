CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Hits $0.67 on Top Exchanges

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and $2,994.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000827 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00027445 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00022310 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,705,405 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

