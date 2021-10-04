Close Brothers Group’s (CBGPY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Investec upgraded Close Brothers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CBGPY stock traded up $1.61 on Monday, hitting $43.98. 1,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,669. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $53.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

