Cloverfields Capital Group LP Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,504 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.8% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Microsoft by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,827 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,003,446 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $236,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $289.10 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $199.62 and a 1-year high of $305.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

