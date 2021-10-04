CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CNS Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. CNS Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CNS Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CNS Pharmaceuticals.

Get CNS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

CNS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $4.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 39,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 326.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 458,818 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. 4.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNS Pharmaceuticals (CNSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.