Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,553 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $7,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGNX opened at $81.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.24. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $63.10 and a twelve month high of $101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $269.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.11 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In other news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,142,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HSBC downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

