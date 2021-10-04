Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on COLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.3% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.9% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COLB traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $39.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,031. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.47. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $146.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.35 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

