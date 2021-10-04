Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 105 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $899,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $586.84.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.46, for a total transaction of $3,002,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,177.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,128 shares of company stock valued at $56,699,745. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $604.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $602.16 and its 200 day moving average is $564.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $629.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.