Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 18,650 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.14% of iRobot worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in iRobot by 19.2% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 27,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iRobot in the first quarter valued at about $711,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iRobot by 29.2% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in iRobot in the second quarter valued at about $3,120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in iRobot by 251.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after buying an additional 87,576 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRBT opened at $79.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $197.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.44.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.40 million. iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,486 shares of company stock worth $1,352,334 over the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

