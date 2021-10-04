Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,603,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 16.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 45.2% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 50.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 770,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,466,000 after acquiring an additional 256,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.5% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $45.86 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPR. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

