Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 12.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUMG. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $100,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 44.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $162,000.

BATS:NUMG opened at $54.60 on Monday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average of $53.65.

